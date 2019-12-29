March 24: UW's Nelson swims her way to the top

March 24: UW's Nelson swims her way to the top

Beata Nelson

UW's Beata Nelson (above) finally lived up to her promise as she was named women's swimmer of the year at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships. A junior, Nelson closed the meet with a win in the 200-yard backstroke, giving her three individual titles in three days. She began with a stunning defeat of the reigning national title-holder, Stanford's Ella Eastin, in the 200 individual medley and also won the 100 backstroke, joining Maggie Meyer (2011) as the only national champions in UW women's swimming history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics