UW's Beata Nelson (above) finally lived up to her promise as she was named women's swimmer of the year at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships. A junior, Nelson closed the meet with a win in the 200-yard backstroke, giving her three individual titles in three days. She began with a stunning defeat of the reigning national title-holder, Stanford's Ella Eastin, in the 200 individual medley and also won the 100 backstroke, joining Maggie Meyer (2011) as the only national champions in UW women's swimming history.
March 24: UW's Nelson swims her way to the top
