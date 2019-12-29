After losing in the final the year before, UW-Oshkosh rebounded to win its first NCAA Division III men's basketball title with a 96-82 victory over Swarthmore College. Center Jack Flynn (above, rear), named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, paced five Titans in double figures with a career-best 33 points.
March 16: UW-Oshkosh men claim first NCAA title
