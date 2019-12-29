March 13: Packers create splash in free agency

March 13: Packers create splash in free agency

Za'Darius Smith - Packers vs. Bears

After virtually ignoring free agency under former general manager Ted Thompson, the Packers reversed field in a big way. General manager Brian Gutekunst signed four players — linebackers Za'Darius Smith (above) and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner — to long-term contracts totaling $183 million on the same day. The acquisitions gave an immediate boost to a seriously depleted roster.

