Eric Bledsoe stepped to the front in a marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.
With top-billing going to MVP front-runners Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, the feisty guard turned in one of his best all-around performances of the season as the Bucks pulled away for a 108-94 victory at Fiserv Forum.
Bledsoe scored 23 points, including 16 in a decisive third quarter, and tightly guarded Harden for most of the game.
“I just try to play to my strengths,” Bledsoe said.
Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 56-19 with the victory and inched closer to securing homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.
Harden scored 23 points and Chris Paul had 19 for Houston, which lost for just the third time in 17 games. Harden shot just 9 of 26, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range with Bledsoe closely guarding him throughout most of the game.
“We had our open shots. We couldn’t knock them down,” Harden said. “We competed but they went on a run in that third quarter and that was it.”
After a tightly contested first half, the Bucks grabbed control in the third quarter, sparked by Bledsoe’s clutch shooting. Leading by five at halftime, Milwaukee built a 19-point lead in the third. Bledsoe went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers in the period after missing his only two attempts in the first half. His third-quarter output, which included a single-handed 11-0 run, nearly matched the 18 points scored by Houston.
“Everybody got energy out of that and we played even harder,” Antetokounmpo said after the win.