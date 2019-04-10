There was no yelling and screaming in the Milwaukee locker room at halftime. A little bit of film got reviewed, a couple adjustments got discussed, and the Bucks believed a 20-point deficit could be overcome.
They were right.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished an assist shy of a triple-double, and the Bucks tied a franchise record for second-half comebacks on the way to beating the Heat 113-98 in Miami.
"It doesn't matter if you're down 20, 15, 10," Antetokounmpo said after the comeback win. "We're going to keep playing hard. It's a process. You've got to win games like this. You've got to face adversity when you're playing on the road. In the playoffs, it's not going to be easy. We want to be a great team and that's why we keep playing hard."
The Bucks were 1-100 all-time — 0-77 on the road — when trailing by 20 or more at the half. They trailed 72-52 at the half against the New York Knicks on Feb. 18, 1977, and won 124-123.
Milwaukee also became the first team in NBA history to trail by at least 20 at the break and wind up winning by at least 15 points.
The Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first quarter to a sore right heel. Brogdon, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, remains sidelined with a plantar fascia tear, though the Bucks remain hopeful he will return during the playoffs.