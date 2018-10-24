Ryan Braun walkoff

Milwaukee's Ryan Braun is doused with Gatorade after hitting his fourth career walk-off home run on April 3 in the Brewers' 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. 

Game of the Month

April 3 | Brewers 5, Cardinals 4

Christian Yelich hit his first home run as a Brewer with two out in the ninth to tie the game and Ryan Braun followed with his fourth career walk-off home run on the next pitch by St. Louis reliever Dominic Leone.

It was the first game in major league history that began and ended with back-to-back homers, as the Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened with consecutive blasts off Chase Anderson.

Player of the Month

Lorenzo Cain celebrated his return to the Brewers with a productive month, batting .290 with 4 home runs, 10 RBIs and 8 stolen bases.

Pitcher of the Month

Josh Hader gave a preview of coming attractions, posting a 1.00 ERA in 11 games with 4 saves. He struck out 39 batters in just 18 innings, limiting opponents to a .070 batting average.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0