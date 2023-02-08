No coach, no problem.

Despite Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue missing the game due to a leave of absence for health issues, James posted his third triple-double in four contests during a 124-117 victory in Cleveland.

James finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a duel against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who countered with 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

James scored 17 points in the third quarter, including a powerful dunk that energized the home crowd.

On most nights, Antetokounmpo’s totals would amount to a victory. Instead, it led to some deep introspection and reverence for James, who guided the Cavaliers to their first championship in 2016.

Antetokounmpo’s reign atop the sport would follow three years later in the form of capturing an NBA Finals MVP, but for now, it was time to pay homage.

"I was talking to myself (while) taking a shower, asking what I did wrong because he was the first player to score 40 on me," Antetokounmpo said. "He's the best player in the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.