Mara Talabac, sr., Milton
Mara Talabac, sr., Milton

Milton's Mara Talabac, right, and Samantha Benson run to the finish line taking first and second place in the girls 1600 meter run during a Badger South Conference track and field meet at Edgewood High School in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Talabac finished with a time of 19:38.5 and took 14th place at the 2020 alt-fall state championship meet, the best time by a Badger Conference runner at the meet. Talabac also took 16th and 22nd in Division 1 in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run respectively at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.

