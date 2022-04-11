Mara Bakke, sr., Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose

Competing in the boys season because the tri-op doesn't have a girls program in the fall, Bakke is the state's 45th-ranked girl in the class of 2022, according to Wisconsin.Golf. She will continue her career at Olivet Nazareth University, an NAIA school located in the Chicago suburb of Bourbonnais, Illinois. Also at the top of the lineup for the the Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose tri-op this spring is senior James Rollins, a four-year varsity player.