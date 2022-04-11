Mara Bakke, sr., Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose

Competing in the boys season because the tri-op doesn't have a girls program in the fall, Bakke is the state's 45th-ranked girl in the class of 2022, according to Wisconsin.Golf. She will continue her career at Olivet Nazareth University, an NAIA school located in the Chicago suburb of Bourbonnais, Illinois. Also at the top of the lineup for the the Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose tri-op this spring is senior James Rollins, a four-year varsity player.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today