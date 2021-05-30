Maple sugar is definition of wiggly puppy. She's not overly hyper, but shes curious, playful, and constantly on the move... View on PetFinder
The Ball State athletic director is reportedly one of the finalists to take over for Barry Alvarez, who's retiring June 30.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
A former Portage High School teacher charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Friday admitted to having sex with the boy, according to a criminal complaint.
The city's Plan Commission approved $60 million, 10-story housing project with commercial space and parking that will transform an older, low-profile piece of the Lake Monona skyline.
Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, were found shot to death in the UW Arboretum last year.
Two Madison men with lots of restaurant and bar experience are turning a former dive bar on the East Side into the Dive Inn.
When ESPN's Kenny Mayne tried to ask Aaron Rodgers if he was demanding a trade, the three-time NFL MVP ignored the interruption.
If all goes smoothly, the Dane County Farmers' Market will be back on Capitol Square next month.
A driver died Monday afternoon after pulling out of a driveway onto Highway 151 into the path of a car, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.
New Wisconsin Historical Society and Veterans museums could have shimmering glass sheathed facades as part of a larger, $276.8 million redevelopment on East Washington Avenue a block from Capitol Square.
