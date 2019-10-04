The Packers’ special teams units haven’t done much to help their cause through four games — save for punter JK Scott’s late-game moon shots in their three victories to start the season — but the kickoff coverage unit has been particularly problematic in the limited number of times the group has been called upon.
Through four games, kicker Mason Crosby has had only three of his kickoffs returned — and two have gone for 60 or more yards: A 60-yarder by Denver’s Diontae Spencer in Week 3, and a 67-yarder by Philadelphia’s Miles Sanders last week. You can bet the Cowboys are aware of the issue, have worked this week on similar blocking schemes and will try to attack the Packers’ perceived weakness with their returners, including ex-Packers receiver/returner Randall Cobb (above).
Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga acknowledged that the coverage unit has been exposed to some degree but said the two returns weren’t exactly the same.
“We tell the guys, if something bad happens, they’re going to continue to attack you and you’ve got to get it fixed because teams are going to continue to try and expose what you put out there on film,” Mennenega said. “Obviously I’ve got to do a better job of getting guys in positions and we’ve got to do a better job of seeing the returns and getting off blocks and going to make tackles. Teams are going to continue to test you until you can show you can get it fixed.”