LaFleur and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga acknowledged in recent weeks that changes needed to be made in the return game, and they began with Chandon Sullivan assuming kickoff return duties. Bigger changes were in store, though, and they arrived early in the week, when rookie Darrius Shepherd was released (and re-signed to the practice squad) and the team promoted Tremon Smith (above) from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Smith was on the Packers’ active roster earlier this season after being claimed on waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 17. He played in three games before being released and signed back to the practice squad, having served as the team’s kickoff returner, returning three kickoffs for 68 yards (22.7-yard average) with a 25-yarder being his longest return.
The Packers entered the week tied for 30th in the 32-team NFL in kickoff return average (17.0 yards per return) and dead last in punt returns with an astounding sub-zero mark (minus-1.6 yards per return). It’s unclear whether Smith will also handle punt returns, something he hasn’t done since his college days. Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams might also be an option on punts.
“I’m as disappointed as anybody,” Mennenga said. “We work on it hard. We really put an emphasis on that and try to work on those things and work the fundamentals and work the schemes. Anytime you don’t have success you’re always trying to figure out why. As coaches, we’re trying to figure out (how) we can help our guys and put them in better positions.
“We’re going to try to play the best players we can to give us the best options. But I think anytime a guy can do both I think that helps add value to his ability. We’re always trying to develop more guys to be able to do both.”