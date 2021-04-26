Manny Piña — C

Thanks to Omar Narvaez's success both at and behind the plate this season, as well as a lengthy stretch of facing right-handed starters, veteran catcher Manny Piña's playing time has been limited so far this season.

Piña has only appeared in 10 games but has contributed when called upon, including Saturday when he broke a 2-2 tie with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh off Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin .

"It was obviously a big spot," Counsell said. "We kind of looked at that before the game and kind of figured that that's an inning where there might be an at-bat for Manny when Chafin is in the game. He got a pitch to hit and did something really good with it."