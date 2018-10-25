This November, Wisconsin voters have a choice to make. Do we think the past eight years have been good enough, or do we want things to be much, much better? I’m running for lieutenant governor because I know that better is possible, and working with Tony Evers as governor, I believe my combination of ideas, energy, and organizing experience make me the ideal candidate for this office.
Wisconsinites are struggling. People are working harder than ever, but their paychecks don’t reflect their hard work. Meanwhile, those at the top have received huge tax breaks and ludicrous incentive packages, often with little or no return for working families.
Our schools are critically underfunded, and as a result, more than 1 million Wisconsinites have raised their own property taxes to provide the resources they’re not getting from the governor. Health care costs more than most families can afford, and specialists in substance use and mental health are in short supply. Our roads and public infrastructure are at dangerous levels of disrepair.
And yet, even with cuts to education and critical social services, our governor finds it appropriate to give more than $4 billion in taxpayer dollars to Foxconn, a project already marked by numerous broken promises and an ever-decreasing return on investment. We must do better.
I could go on for a long time about all the things our current leadership has done wrong, but what’s more important is what we can do to fix it. This campaign is about leading with a vision: a vision of restoring opportunity across Wisconsin and putting our people first.
What does that mean? It means fully funding our public schools. It means fixing our broken infrastructure. It means accepting all available federal funding for health care and working to make sure all Wisconsinites have access to comprehensive and affordable care. And it means fighting for everyone in our state to have the opportunity to get ahead, and make a decent living with a good job.
Elections are about choices, but so is governing. And for the past eight years in Wisconsin, we’ve made choices that have put foreign corporations ahead of hardworking Wisconsin families. With Tony Evers and me in office, that changes on Day One. We will start putting our people first again, and invest in Wisconsin instead of massive giveaways for out-of-state companies.
You might ask “How is a lieutenant governor going to make all of this happen?” And quite frankly, I can’t do it alone. It’s going to take all of us, working together, to bring the change we need to Wisconsin.
Democrats win when we lead with a vision. I’m proud to run on my track record as an organizer, legislator, and activist. And I’m honored to be on the ticket with our next governor, Tony Evers. We share a common vision for Wisconsin, and together we will work with the state Legislature to turn that vision into reality. It’s time to put people first once again. That’s why I’m asking you to vote for me and Tony — a proven team that can deliver results for our communities and bring real change to Wisconsin on Nov. 6.
Mandela Barnes is the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.