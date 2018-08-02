This November, Wisconsin voters have a choice to make. Do we think the past eight years have been good enough, or do we want things to be much, much better? I’m running for lieutenant governor because I know that better is possible, and my combination of ideas, energy, and organizing experience make me the ideal candidate for this office.
Wisconsinites are struggling. People are working harder than ever, but their paychecks don’t reflect that hard work. Meanwhile, those at the top have received huge tax breaks and ludicrous incentive packages, often with little or no return for taxpayers. Those who can’t find work are being forced to take a drug test or risk getting no help at all.
Our schools are critically underfunded, requiring numerous districts to raise property taxes just to keep the lights on. Environmental protections have been rolled back left and right, to the detriment of our air, our water, and our natural resources. Health care costs more than most families can afford, and specialists in substance use and mental health are in short supply. Our roads and public infrastructure are at dangerous levels of disrepair.
And yet, our governor finds it appropriate to give over $3 billion in cash to Foxconn, home of broken promises and suicide nets. We must do better.
I could go on for a long time about all the things our current leadership has done wrong, but that’s not what this campaign is about. This campaign is about leading with a vision: a vision of restoring and expanding opportunity across Wisconsin.
What does that mean? It means fully funding our public schools, roads, and infrastructure. It means bringing science and conservation back to our DNR, and reining in environmental abuses. It means accepting all available federal funding and allocating significant state resources to quality and affordable health care for everyone. It means every adult in this state is guaranteed a job with a living wage, benefits, and fair working conditions.
It means re-drawing our maps in 2020 in a nonpartisan fashion so that voters choose the politicians, and not the other way around. It means equal pay for women, and equal rights for everyone. It means instead of wasting $1.5 billion on prison every year, we invest that money in education and our communities. It means we finally start to do something about gun violence, because we all know the federal government won’t.
You might ask “how is a lieutenant governor, a position with virtually no official duties, going to make all of this happen?” The answer is, quite frankly, I’m not. No person, not even the governor, can enact the kind of sweeping change we need on his or her own. It’s going to take all of us, working together, to change not just the politics of the people who are in office but the limits of what they see as possible when they get there.
Democrats win when we lead with a vision. I’m proud to run on my track record as an organizer, legislator, and activist. I’m honored to have been endorsed by over two dozen members of our state Legislature, Congressman Mark Pocan, Planned Parenthood, League of Conservation Voters, and our brothers and sisters in labor. They’ve all seen in my candidacy what I see in Wisconsin, and that is tremendous potential. Come November, we start to build on that potential. To get there, I need you all on board on Aug. 14.
Mandela Barnes is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.