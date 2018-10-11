Los Angeles
Dave Roberts (287-200, .589, 3 years)
The NL Manager of the Year in 2016, Roberts has led the Dodgers to postseason play in each of his three seasons, averaging more than 95 wins per year. He helped steer a second half charge, overcoming the loss of shortstop Corey Seager for the season and Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner for significant stretches.
Milwaukee
Craig Counsell (316-308, .506, 4 years)
Counsell figures to be in the mix for this year’s managerial honors after leading the Brewers surprising run to the league’s best record. He’s shown he can handle young players in a building process and transition to making the moves in a pennant race, embracing the organization’s analytical emphasis.