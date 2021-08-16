MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Craig Counsell

There are a lot of worth candidates this year, with Gabe Kapler a likely front-runner by virtue of his Giants owning the best record in all of baseball despite most preseason prognostications picking them to finish third in the NL West behind the defending World Series champion Dodgers and the upstart Padres.

David Bell has kept the Reds in the hunt after the Cubs and Cardinals failed to live up to expectations while Joe Girardi has helped steer the Phillies back into the playoff picture after carrying a .500 record into the All-Star break and Brian Snitker has done the same with the Braves, who have taken the lead in the NL East even though key contributors like Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. were lost to serious injuries

But it's hard to overlook the job Counsell has done, especially when considering what the Brewers have had to deal with this season. They were decimated by injuries out of the gate, then, after stabilizing and surging to the top of the division, were hit with a wave of COVID-19 cases.