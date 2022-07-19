Man wanted for breaking bones of 26-year-old at Roe v. Wade protest, Madison police say

Madison police have released a photo of a man wanted for tripping someone and breaking two of their bones during a Downtown protest following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The suspect purposefully tripped the victim, a 26-year-old man, during the demonstration on July 24 at the Capitol Square, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

The 26-year-old had been in Madison to document the protest, and gave police photos and videos of the suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.