Man wanted for breaking bones of 26-year-old at Roe v. Wade protest, Madison police say

Madison police have released a photo of a man wanted for tripping someone and breaking two of their bones during a Downtown protest following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The suspect purposefully tripped the victim, a 26-year-old man, during the demonstration on July 24 at the Capitol Square, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
Madison Police Department
The 26-year-old had been in Madison to document the protest, and gave police photos and videos of the suspect.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or
P3Tips.com.
Photos: Protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022.
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Demonstrators protest at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dax Kramer, of Madison, walks around the state Capitol with an "angry uterus" made out of styrofoam during a protest after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022.
AMBER ARNOLD
Grace Farrington, of Janesville, protests at the state Capitol after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 24, 2022.
AMBER ARNOLD
