FITCHBURG

Man tells police he fired gun in Fitchburg because he hadn't shot it in a while, police say

Police lights siren squad
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man was arrested earlier this week after telling police he fired off multiple gunshots in a densely populated area simply because he hadn’t shot the gun in a while, Fitchburg police said.

Miguel Fenne, 40, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, among other charges, for the incident. No injuries were reported, but at least two rounds struck a business, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near Williamsburg Way and Verona Road shortly after midnight Monday, Hartwick said. Officers in the area also heard shots.

Several minutes later, officers spotted Fenne walking on Anton Drive, and he threw something into the tree line, Hartwick said. Officers found the object, which was a gun.

Fenne told officers he was walking home from a bar after drinking and fired his gun because “he had not shot it recently,” Hartwick said.

Fenne was charged with carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

He was released from custody Tuesday and is required to undergo drug testing or alcohol monitoring, and wear a GPS tracking device, according to court records. If he doesn’t show up to court, he will have to pay $500.

