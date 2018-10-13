This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 15, 1968:
A billowing cloud, a flash of light like a sun, and another spacecraft, the heaviest yet, stretched into the sky and beyond.
Add the names of Walter Schirra, Donn Eisele and Walter Cunningham to the names of space pioneers.
They guided Apollo 7, riding a 16-ton rocket that belched brilliant flame, into what is hoped to be an 11-day trial flight proving we can make a 500,000-mile round trip to the moon. ...
Why spend such astronomical sums for astronomical projects? The estimated cost of this mission is $143 million; that of the whole moon project, $25 billion. ...
The simplest reason for space probes is that we must make them. Not just because of the Russians' efforts to beat us in the race. Nor for the same reason that industry pours profits back into research and experiment to improve products.
We must keep going because that is what man has been doing since he first struggled to his feet, since he first scanned the sky, since he first envied birds for their flight.
Some day we will put man on the moon, and some day in an unknown time ahead he will reach toward the stars and perhaps other worlds like ours.
Man may be a puny being in the universe, but his drive, like his imagination, knows no bounds.