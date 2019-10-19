The Raiders come into the game ranked eighth in the 32-team NFL in rushing offense (134.4 yards per game) and with running back Josh Jacobs having run 88 times for 430 yards and four touchdowns (4.9 yards per carry) in just five games — ranking him sixth in the NFL in yards per game. Given the Packers’ inconsistency against the run defensively, slowing him down will be vital.
Helping Jacobs and the Raiders’ run game is fellow rookie Alec Ingold (above), who has only carried twice for 4 yards but has created holes for Jacobs with his lead blocking. The ex-University of Wisconsin fullback grew up in the Green Bay area, played quarterback at Bay Port High School and has a big fan in Gruden.
The Raiders were smitten with Ingold while coaching him at the Senior Bowl, and while they didn’t draft him, they aggressively pursued him as an undrafted free agent.
“If I've done anything right since I've been here coaching the Raiders, it was the recruiting call I made to Ingold. I'm really happy about getting him here,” Gruden said. “He played quarterback in high school in Green Bay. This is a big game for him. I'm trying to get some video of him throwing the ball but all I have is him handing off."
In his conference call, Gruden continued raving. “I really like this kid. He really made an impression (at the Senior Bowl), not only on me but our entire scouting and coaching staff,” Gruden said. “He's a good player, man. He can catch it, he's got some run skills and he's been a real reliable blocker. We've asked him to do a lot.”
For his part, Ingold is trying to keep his homecoming in perspective.
"I think the big deal for me is playing in front of the community that helped me grow up and love football," Ingold said. "The Packers — it's cool, but I think the people in the stands and the people I grew up with that are going to be able to watch and NFL game and see me go out there, it's going to be a thankful moment for me to thank them and show them how we play football out here in Oakland."
