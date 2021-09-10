Man arrested after firing gun in UW parking lot, police say

UW-Madison police say they arrested a 32-year-old Madison man in a university parking lot Friday morning after he allegedly fired a gun into the ground.
Danion M. ODell was tentatively charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of bail jumping and third-offense operating while intoxicated after police received a report around 9 a.m. of a man with a gun in the parking lot of the Waisman Center, 1500 Highland Ave. A second caller reported that he'd fired it.
ODell told investigators he fired a shot into the ground as he was attempting to unload the gun, police said. It’s unclear why ODell was in the Waisman parking lot, and police said he has no connections to UW-Madison campus.
They also said he is believed to be the suspect in an impaired-driver complaint from earlier Friday morning.
ODell was booked into the Dane County Jail.