WSJ: This club set a really high bar in the community and in game-night entertainment last year. I know this isn't your side of things, but how excited are you to see where it can go after setting that standard last year?

Shore: We're super excited. We had a great team dinner last night with the whole front-office staff and the players. So it was great for them to mingle. All of the players, the ones that were here last year and the ones that are coming in, in some way, shape or fashion got a taste of what happens at Breese Stevens Field.

We feel like we still owe it to our fans to be better at home. We lost four games at home. Even though they were all 1-0 games in the league, we felt like we let them down a bit. So if we can come in and make Breese Stevens a fortress and make it really difficult to play in, with the help of our fans — what goes on in that stadium is absolutely amazing.

I know the Flock have new and better things planned. I know our front office has new and better things planned. It's going to be a hard act to follow. The bar has been set high. But if anybody can go higher, I think it's our organization. I don't think they've missed a beat this offseason. So we're excited.

Season ticket sales are up. I think it's an 85% renewal rate. But the amount of season ticket holders is higher than it was last year. I know our corporate sales have been doing well. The Madisonians that were here last year love it, and the ones that weren't, I think are going to fall in love with it when they come out and see it.

