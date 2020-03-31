Maia Pearson: I will guarantee access to rigorous academics for all children

1. The board is responsible for giving the superintendent benchmarks that reflect our values as a community and as a school district.

2. Teachers need support to be able to meaningfully collaborate with administrators so that what happens in the classroom is reflected in policies. We need to elevate teachers’ voices not only for teacher success, but teacher excellence.

3. Instead of investing in new packaged curriculums, we need to protect monies for the things we know yield results: smaller class sizes, full-time counselors and social workers. Without those protections, a new reading curriculum will not fix reading scores, nor will it lead our students to excellence.

4. We need to protect the money we invest to give our students time to become curious and involved in their studies, and to build relationships with our teachers.