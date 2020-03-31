Maia Pearson: I will guarantee access to rigorous academics for all children

I am asking for your vote to represent you on MMSD School Board Seat 6.
For three generations, my family has fought community disenfranchisement in MMSD schools. I have the insight, experience, institutional memory and knowledge to make decisions and vote for policies that guarantee access to high quality, rigorous academics for all of our children.
o As a parent learning the IEP process, I went through not understanding the process, then worked with my son’s teachers even when we were all at a loss.
o It comes from my memories of black students in our high schools making school improvements to climate and culture.
o I worked at the Boys & Girls Club teaching all ages of our diverse students and community organizations. My programs included language, reading and computer literacy. We created a program that transported children with housing insecurities to school each day. I secured funding, ensured transparency, and created data analysis and auditing for grants and programs.
Being on the School Board requires seeing students in terms of numbers — dollars and FTEs — but creating change in the district is all about values, experiences, and a commitment to vote with those in mind.
All of you are my community.
Our district has always been in a position to offer excellent rigorous education for all children. Our community has always been there to help. Our businesses have always been ready to partner with us. I am running because I will ensure that the board will pull these pieces together again.
1. The board is responsible for giving the superintendent benchmarks that reflect our values as a community and as a school district.
2. Teachers need support to be able to meaningfully collaborate with administrators so that what happens in the classroom is reflected in policies. We need to elevate teachers’ voices not only for teacher success, but teacher excellence.
3. Instead of investing in new packaged curriculums, we need to protect monies for the things we know yield results: smaller class sizes, full-time counselors and social workers. Without those protections, a new reading curriculum will not fix reading scores, nor will it lead our students to excellence.
4. We need to protect the money we invest to give our students time to become curious and involved in their studies, and to build relationships with our teachers.
5. It is time to invest money and time in teachers who see that culturally relevant pedagogy goes beyond having our kids see black people in textbooks or reading fiction where the main character is non-white. Children need to know that their own ethnic history is world history. For example, the teacher teaching a unit on immigration encouraging her student, who had only written a sentence or two in class prior to then, to interview her Mexican immigrant parents. The student produced a five-page report: “She was seen as an expert in my eyes and the eyes of other students … she became a valuable asset for others to learn from.”
My vision for the district includes:
o Student excellence: all of our students from all races and ethnicities, students with disabilities, advanced learners, English learners, students experiencing homelessness and poverty (recognizing student intersectionality, or multiple ways to identify) can all experience a great deal of academic rigor and support. Public education should be a space where all learners thrive and feel that they belong.
o Teacher success: our teachers are elevated and feeling supported, able to make decisions that help them work smarter and in a more culturally relevant way — where they can feel and see their meaningful work flourishing.
o Community collaborations: where we rebuild reciprocal relationships with businesses, community organizations and institutions of higher education. Where parents have real input — valued and heard.
We truly can build stronger Madison schools for everyone, together.
For more specific examples, policies and citations, please visit www.maiapearson.com.
Maia Pearson is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 6.
