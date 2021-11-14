The 5-foot-10 wing scored a Reedsburg-record 21.2 points per game and added 6.2 rebounds per game to earn first-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and fourth-team honors from The Associated Press while leading the Beavers to a 20-2 record and a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish. She scored 19.5 points per game at state, a run that included a semifinal win over New Berlin Eisenhower before a championship loss to Green Bay Notre Dame. “She is an elite scorer who can score so many different ways which makes her tough to guard,” Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of Wieman last winter. “She was so consistent all season for us and scored with such efficient numbers.” Wieman is third on Reedsburg’s all-time scoring list with 1,124 career points, trailing only Katie Webber (1,285) and Amanda Reimer (1,144). She also finished the 2020-21 season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season.
Mahra Wieman, sr., G/F, Reedsburg
