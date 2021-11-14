 Skip to main content
Maggie Hartwig, jr., G/F, Sauk Prairie
Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig grabs a loose ball during Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against McFarland in Prairie du Sac.

Hartwig is Sauk Prairie’s leading returning scorer after the graduation of current Winona State University athlete Naomi Breunig (13.9 points). Hartwig, a 5-foot-11 junior, averaged 7.0 points per game as a freshman and 9.5 points per game as a sophomore. She turned it on at the end of 2020-21, scoring in double figures in five of her last six games after hitting the 10-point mark in just three of her first nine games.

