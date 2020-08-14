Madison's Jerry Kelly takes 3-shot lead at Senior Players Championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AKRON, Ohio — Midway through the first major tournament of the PGA Champions Tour season, Jerry Kelly stands alone at the top.

The Madison native shot an even-par-70 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of Madison resident Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson at the Senior Players Championship,

“You get out of position here, you’re in deep trouble, and that’s what it’s like in a major,” Kelly said. “That’s why I haven’t done that well in that many majors. It’s definitely harder to get back in position.

“The first day I turned a 64 into a 68 and today I turned an 80 into a 70,. I didn’t strike it very well today. I didn’t hit fairways like I normally do, so I think if I get back to hitting the fairways, it’s a very playable golf course. But it seemed weird the way the holes were shaped and the way the wind was blowing.”

Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.

“The chip-in on 12, that was awesome,” Kelly said. “I saved great bogeys. On 13 and 10, those were good bogeys.”