|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|vs. Madison Edgewood, at Breese Stevens
|Aug. 25
|at Sun Prairie West
|Sept. 1
|JANESVILLE CRAIG
|Sept. 8
|MADISON LA FOLLETTE
|Sept. 14
|at Madison East
|Sept. 22
|at Janesville Parker
|Sept. 29
|MADISON MEMORIAL
|Oct. 6
|at Middleton
|Oct. 13
|at Verona
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sean Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today