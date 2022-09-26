 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison West (2-4, 2-2) at Madison Memorial (4-2, 2-2)

Madison Memorial at Janesville Parker football

Madison Memorial's Kamarion Parker, center, celebrates his touchdown Sept. 2 against Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference matchup.

The Spartans began the season with a 4-0 record, but they’ve lost back-to-back games the last two weeks. Most recently, the Spartans lost 27-20 to Big Eight Conference foe Verona last week. The Spartans are due for a victory and their next opponent are the Regents, who are coming off a 40-7 loss to Janesville Parker last week.

