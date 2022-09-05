Madison West (0-3) at Madison La Follette (0-3)

The Regents and the Lancers haven’t won a game thus far. However, both have new coaches this season. The Lancers scored a combined 50 points in the first two weeks, but both of their opponents put up 50-plus against their defense — Kenosha Indian Trail (2-1) won 56-20 on Aug. 19 and Monona Grove (2-1) won 50-30 on Aug. 25. Middleton (1-2) also beat the Lancers 55-14 last week. Meanwhile, the Regents were held scoreless, 35-0, last week against Janesville Craig (2-0-1) and 0-46 to begin the season. The Regents did score 10 points in a 39-10 loss to Sun Prairie West (3-0) on Aug. 26.