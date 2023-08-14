If you glanced at the weather app on your phone today and saw a projected high temperature of up to 111 degrees in Madison next Wednesday, don't have a meltdown.

The forecast, which looks a lot more like the recent weather in Phoenix than Wisconsin and would be a record for Madison, is based on a single weather model and is not likely to happen.

"I don't know if there's much realism to that (projection)," said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan. "I don't actually think that is what we're going to see."

More accurate projections by the National Weather Service show likely temperatures in the low- to mid-90s that day, Kuroski said. A temperature of 109 degrees or more would break the record in Madison, set on July 14, 1936, when the mercury hit 107 degrees.

Phone apps sometimes rely on just one weather model and are not as accurate as forecasts that take into account multiple models, like those used by the National Weather Service, said Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Weather projections about five days in advance are "pretty good" in terms of accuracy, but seven days out are just "OK" and beyond that get worse, Marquardt added.

