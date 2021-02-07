Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

When the news about Act 10 broke, Madison middle school teacher Michele Ritt went to the Capitol, where a few hundred or so people had begun to gather. Over the next few days and weeks, that crowd grew to tens of thousands of protesters as news about the legislation spread.

Ritt’s son, Josef Rademacher, was 10 years old at the time. He joined his family as they marched around Capitol Square for nearly 10 hours a day during the occupation, to the point where the soles of his snow boots were worn through.

“The kids were pretty little, we talked to them about what was going on and why it was so important,” Ritt said. She remembered being struck by the fact that neither one of her two children complained about the long hours spent marching in solidarity.

“There was an overwhelming sense that this was needed to happen and that’s where we needed to be and there was no complaining about the cold or anything,” she said. “It certainly affected my life and how I’m walking through the rest of my life and I know that my kids have been raised knowing that activism is not something that you just do on a Saturday afternoon for a couple of hours. ... It’s the way that you have to walk through life.”