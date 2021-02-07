Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to strip collective bargaining rights from public employees motivated Susan Cohen, a Madison middle school science teacher, to do something she had rarely contemplated — break the rules.

“It’s hard to break the rules when you’re a teacher because we understand rules are made to keep things moving along, keep things safe,” she said. “But we all recognized that taking away the union and our bargaining rights was going to make it very difficult.”

As she gathered with fellow teachers at a friend’s house after school to formulate a response to the legislation, she held hands with her sister, also a teacher, and said, “What are we going to do? Do we go down fighting or do we just let them take us?”

They looked at each other and agreed, “I guess we’re going to go down fighting.”

The group decided to orchestrate a one-day walkout on Feb. 15, 2011, the day after the legislation was introduced, to protest at the Capitol in hopes of drawing attention to it. The school where she worked closed for the day after teachers notified the administration they would be protesting.

“I’m proud to say I have a reprimand in my file,” Cohen said.