 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo

  • 0

A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.

Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics