On what is typically a bustling business day amid Saturday's Dane County Farmers' Market, employees from Starbucks' Capitol Square and State Street locations gathered on the Square to rally for fair contract negotiations and better protections for queer employees.

The "Strike with Pride" rally was part of a nationwide effort by Starbucks employees who say their stores were forced to take down Pride Month decorations and given inconsistent reasons why. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing the strike, said the action closed 21 stores last weekend, including Starbucks' flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

The union alleges that Starbucks officials have threatened workers' health benefits, including gender-affirming care for transgender employees, if they unionize. Since 1988, Starbucks has offered full health care to same-sex partners, adding coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.

Evan McKenzie, a shift supervisor at the Capitol Square location, where he's worked for more than six years, says this is the first time he's seen Starbucks take issue with pride decorations, calling their removal a "historic move" for the company.

"We've had our pride flag up for years without incident," said McKenzie. Another cause for concern, he said, was inconsistent reasoning, with multiple reasons given for the pride decoration removals, and stores receiving different information.

In a June 13 press release, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan and executive vice president and North America president Sara Trilling said "there has been no change" to guidance relating to how U.S. stores celebrate Pride Month.

"Their concerns are specifically with the stuff that we have," said McKenzie, adding that he'd been told the pride decor was too "political."

The Capitol Square location had a sign that read, "Everyone is welcome here, you are welcome here," with rainbow colors. Starbucks sells its pride merchandise in stores and online, including mugs and tumblers in various rainbow patterns. McKenzie says this makes it all the more "tricky" when the company calls pride decorations in stores "too political," as it's allegedly told multiple locations in justifying the removal of the decorations.

Rally demands included better wages, hours, staffing and health care. Starbucks is currently being prosecuted by the National Labor Relations Board for "failing to bargain in good faith" with employees. The company faces more than 700 open cases filed by various locations, three of which are from Madison stores.

'Prove it'

It's disheartening, said McKenzie, to see a company with such a "progressive" identity take these measures.

"Starbucks has made lots and lots of money off of billing itself as a progressive company," he said. "If you support queer workers, prove it. Give us a living wage, give us our health care benefits that you claim to want to give us. Be part of this movement instead of just profiting off of it."

When she first started working at the Capitol Square Starbucks last August, Senua O'Connor said she was confident in the company's ability to support her as a trans woman. However, changes in health care availability and the recent removal of the store's pride decorations has left her disillusioned. She said queer people in her store get misgendered "a lot," and often don't correct patrons on it due to the fear of unwanted attention from the company as a unionized store.

"I've noticed over time as, you know, America is dealing with this transphobia problem, as that is getting worse, I'm just feeling Starbucks, like, go with that flow," said O'Connor.

Worker concerns

Beyond the issue of the pride decorations are longstanding allegations of union-busting tactics within the company. O'Connor said the dialogue between her store and corporate higher-ups was "pretty much nothing," citing previous attempts at contract negotiations.

"They refused to sit down with us for contracts. They did once and they came in for five minutes and dipped," she said. "For a while there was a little bit (of communication,) but once they started understanding what we were asking for, we weren't just asking for like, you know, petty change, they realized, 'OK, well, we're just not going to work with you.'"

Starbucks had not responded to requests for comment Saturday.

"Obviously, there's a laundry list," O'Connor said of employees' demands. "It's just listening to us, not stepping on our toes when we try to individualize our stores a little bit with pride decorations."