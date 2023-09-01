Love it or loathe it, school is back. At least, it was Friday for many area students, including those in the Monona Grove School District and students in Madison School District who are entering 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.

Sunny with temperatures in the low 80s, it was a pretty pleasant day to begin a new school year — or to soak up the last days of summer.

School starts in earnest Tuesday, when the rest of Madison's students and those in neighboring districts pull on backpacks stuffed with sparkling new supplies and head out for another nine months of learning.