Madison is dropping the $10 recycling fee for TVs, computers, laptops and monitors, starting Monday, for the rest of 2023, the city announced Wednesday.

Those items still have to be brought to drop-off sites, not put on the curb, because they can contain hazardous materials such as lead or mercury, and may have sensitive information on them, the city said. But Madison residents will be able to recycle those items free of charge at the city's drop-off sites.

The location and hours of the city's drop-off sites can be found on the city's website.

Businesses cannot use the electronics drop-off sites.

In its statement about the change, the city explained that Madison contracts with Universal Recycling Technologies to accept and recycle the electronics collected at drop-off sites, and residents are assessed fees to cover the cost of the service.

But for the rest of 2023, via a contract with URT, Samsung has agreed to cover electronics-recycling costs.

The city expects to reinstate the fee next year.

Anyone who puts a TV, computer, monitor, etc., on the curb will have to pay a special assessment from the Streets Division for the administrative costs associated with the item's removal, the city said.

Photos: The restoration and installation of the Badger Liquor sign