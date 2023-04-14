The Madison Police Department is investigating after receiving more than 10 reports about a shots fired incident that allegedly occurred across the Allied Dunn's Marsh neighborhood late Thursday evening.
Offers responded to a BP gas station located along the 4300 block of Britta Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison police said. They later found that a woman had been filling her car up with gas when a stray bullet broke through her back window.
Police said they also found shell casings in the green space between Britta Drive and Britta Parkway and spent the rest of the evening canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing digital evidence.
No one was injured during the incident and police have made no arrests yet, authorities said.
Madison police said anyone with information should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
