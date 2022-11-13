MADISON MEMORIAL Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrea JaskowiakSchool: University of IowaSport: SoftballRowan SchreiberSchool: New Jersey Institute of TechnologySport: Volleyball 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college With non-football athletes able to sign national letters of intent for the 2023 college seasons, the State Journal is following commitments fr…