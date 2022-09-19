 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Memorial (4-1) at Verona (4-1)

Kaden Kittleson1

Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson drops back to pass against Middleton during a Big Eight Conference game Sept. 9.

The Wildcats ground out a second straight one-score win, edging Janesville Parker 26-19 last week. That should benefit Verona this week, when it welcomes a Spartans team coming off its first loss of the season against Middleton, a 45-21 setback. Trey Engram continues to fuel the Wildcats offense after rushing for 156 yards and a score on 32 carries against the Vikings. Memorial was held to its season-low against the Cardinals. The Spartans will need to shore up defensively after giving up 477 total yards, including 313 on the ground, in the loss.

