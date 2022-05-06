Madison Media Partners honors Todd Herritz of William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Todd attended the School of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has worked in nursing for 24 years. At the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, he works offsite at the VA’s Community Support Program with vets who have severe and persistent mental illness.

Todd is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Todd’s nomination included:

“Todd is a nurse in the VA’s Mental Health Intensive Case Management program providing case management services to veterans who suffer from serious mental illness. The goal is to help these veterans be able to live successfully in their homes and avoid hospitalization, institutionalization, homelessness, and the legal system.

He routinely goes above and beyond to help our veterans, not hesitating to work extra hours if that is what the veteran needs. He will find a person’s strengths in any situation and has a special way of inspiring veterans (and colleagues) to work toward their full potential and feel more confident. He never loses faith in anyone’s capacity to achieve their goals.

There are so many examples of ways he has improved our veterans’ quality of life and found creative solutions to problems. During stressful situations, he exudes a sense of calm unflappability, confidence, and competence that is immediately reassuring. After 20-plus years in the field, he still exhibits the same enthusiasm, positivity, compassion, humor, and hope that you would see in someone new to the profession. Our veterans and Todd’s coworkers are very grateful for his sunny nature, ability to be a team player, and for his contribution to an atmosphere of positivity and joy in what can sometimes be a challenging job.”