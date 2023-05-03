An elderly woman struggling with constant pain from fractures seemed inconsolable until Stephanie Savoie started asking questions and discovered that her patient loved the music of Engelbert Humperdinck.

Savoie, a clinical nurse specialist and manager of the Acute Care for Elders team at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, obtained a CD of the British crooner’s music and dropped it off for her patient.

“She kisses the CD case and tells me she had gone to his concerts,” Savoie recalled. “I put on the CD, and she closed her eyes. In that moment, as she listened, she wasn’t in pain or distressed by her situation. It’s not always the science of nursing that’s needed. It’s the art of nursing.”

Savoie works with hospital staff to help identify non-drug interventions to reduce disruptive behaviors that often accompany patients with dementia and delirium, although the unit works with a variety of geriatric ailments.

Those can include fidget blankets, which have zippers, attachments and different kinds of fabric that can occupy elderly patients, baby dolls and puzzles.

“These interventions are based on a patient’s individual interests,” she said. “These non-drug interventions take time and resources, which can be a bit of a challenge in a busy acute-care hospital. Our team can get the information and tailor the interventions that are most meaningful.”

One of the job’s biggest satisfactions is stepping in to help nurses and other medical professionals solve problems and make elderly patients happier and more comfortable, Savoie said.

Savoie has also applied for and received grants to supply activity kits, comfort items and fidget toys so older patients have ways to pass the time and avoid the use of restraints, sedating drugs and antipsychotics.

A 13-year nursing veteran, Savoie is a regular speaker during training sessions for new staff sharing tools and knowledge so staffers can help older adults, especially those with dementia and delirium.

Savoie’s supervisor, Alysia Hanson, said Savoie is a leader dedicated to improving the care of hospitalized older adults.

“Stephanie’s commitment and advocacy for our geriatric population is admirable,” Hanson said. “I’m grateful to have Stephanie on the frontlines of ensuring that this vulnerable population receives remarkable care.”

Savoie, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Northern Michigan University and a master’s from Michigan State. Although she started college with the idea of becoming a secondary school history teacher, she soon realized that path wasn’t working.

“I tried to figure out what I wanted to do and ultimately it came down to wanting to help people. Nursing was a good fit, and I haven’t looked back since,” she said.