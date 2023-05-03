Rose Silveira’s passion for providing high-quality medical care has led her on more than 20 international medical mission trips, helping patients from Central America to South America to West Africa.

A certified registered nurse anesthetist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the 39-year nursing veteran finds satisfaction in volunteering abroad, adapting to new and challenging health care environments and helping patients in need.

“It’s really challenging, but it’s also incredibly humbling, because patients in these situations are so thankful to receive that kind of care,” Silveira said. “It’s an incredibly wonderful experience.”

She also enjoys joining teams of committed medical professionals who volunteer and pay for these trips either by fundraising or by paying out of their own pockets.

“It makes your heart warm,” said Silveira, who has planned a service trip to Guatemala in May to help provide anesthesia for pediatric patients. “The commitment of some of those teams is unbelievable. They want to make a difference. People just want to provide good outcomes and good patient care.”

Working abroad, medical teams encounter widely varying working environments.

“In Africa, I’ve worked with Mercy Ships, which has operating rooms exactly as they are here. But I’ve worked in South America where things are much more remote and very basic,” she said. “When you do outreach work, you have to be very flexible.”

Silveira, who grew up as one of eight children on a Platteville-area farm, graduated in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and obtained her CRNA at the Minneapolis School of Anesthesia. At St. Mary’s, she focuses on anesthesia for cardiac cases.

Her supervisor, Staci Kothbauer, said Silveira’s calm demeanor and expansive knowledge helps guide patients through surgery, which is often a frightening and uncertain time.

“Rose always prioritizes her patients to ensure the highest quality care,” Kothbauer said. “Rose is highly regarded in the O.R. at St. Mary’s Hospital, as she is incredibly thoughtful and selfless.”

Prior to surgery, Silveira said she like to visit with patients to make a personal connection. “It’s a critical time to connect with people and find out what their interests are because it’s an anxious time for people, whether it’s a small procedure or a large one, I just want to recognize them as individuals.”

While she has received other job offers during her time at St. Mary’s, Silveira has stayed because of the excellence of the teams at the hospital.

“They are trying to make a difference in the world,” Silveira says of her colleagues. “It’s being involved with everyone from medical professional to the people who stock your rooms and clean your rooms and see that patients are prepped well, the lab and the blood bank. They’re all wonderful people.”