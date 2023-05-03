Mentors help make good nurses, and 40-year nursing veteran Peggy Lightfoot feels blessed to have had some of the best.

A registered nurse in the rheumatology department at UW Health’s West Clinic, Lightfoot said that the skills and attitudes passed on by those mentors helped make her the nurse she is today.

Peggy is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2023 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program.

A Cambridge native and graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Marshfield, she studied under Sister Barbara, a gentle, kind instructor.

“She taught everybody how to be calm and patient with people,” Lightfoot said. “She was a cheerleader for everybody. I had an ethics instructor, Louise Greenlaw, who was a kind of bold, right-into-business, get-the-job-done, organize yourself, sort of nurse. She pushed us.”

Later in her career, working with Dr. Barbara Stowe-Carpenter, an internal medicine physician at the West Clinic, Lightfoot was challenged to be her best.

“She was the first ambulatory-care physician I worked with after years of inpatient care,” Lightfoot said. “She pushed me to become more independent and be able to think on my feet in a new way. We became a great team for 15 years.”

Lightfoot’s supervisor, Lori Zemlicka, said Lightfoot is a tireless clinician who works extra hours to serve her patients and her department. “She helps problem-solve her patients’ issues and is always a team players with her co-workers and physicians she works with,” Zemlicka said.

Lightfoot got the nursing bug early, as her 6-year-old twin sister underwent a tonsillectomy. “I remember my mom bringing back this book called ‘Goodbye Tonsils.’ It had an old-fashioned nurse on the cover,” she recalled.

And her twin sister wound up in nursing, too.

Today, Lightfoot’s volunteer work extends to helping veterans. Lightfoot, whose father served in the Korean War and whose brother was an Air Force veteran, also has a niece was a Marine sergeant.

Lightfoot has worked in hospice care for a program called Veteran’s Last Patrol, which brings new friendships and emergency assistance to veterans. “I just visit them and help them with things they need taken care of,” she said.

And she is also a member of the Badger Honor Flight team. She flies with veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and terminally ill vets to Washington, D.C. to see memorials that have been erected in their honor. She has developed medical protocols for the organization.

“The goal is to get these vets to Washington and give them the honor they deserve. It’s an amazing program, and I’ve remained friends with a lot of the people,” she said.