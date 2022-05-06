Madison Media Partners honors Nancy Patrick of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Nancy Patrick has worked in nursing for 31 years, receiving her degrees from UW-Madison, Walden University in Minneapolis and UW-Milwaukee. As a perinatal clinical nurse specialist at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison, her focus is women and newborns. Nancy also is the clinical leader for Obstetric Emergency Drill Teams at St. Mary’s, where she coordinates simulations of clinical emergencies. Nancy has shared her knowledge as both a clinical instructor at Edgewood College, speaker at perinatal conferences, and author of peer-reviewed professional works.

Nancy is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Nancy’s nomination included:

“Advocate, leader, collaborator, clinical expert, and educator are only a few components of the clinical nurse specialist (CNS) role. Nancy Patrick is diligent in her endeavors as the CNS for the women’s and children’s care community encompassing antepartum, labor and delivery, postpartum, NICU, and pediatrics at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Nurses and providers alike are often awed by her vast knowledge base and tireless energy.

Health care providers face a myriad of barriers to provide safe, quality care to patients and families across the care continuum due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Patrick dove into the challenge by staying abreast of emerging information and educating staff on current recommended best practices. As questions flourished from every angle, Nancy researched answers and formulated a plan to maintain a high standard of patient care.

Dr. Patrick is the epitome of a role model; her efforts produce well-trained nurses practicing at the top of their licenses and improved patient outcomes. Nancy Patrick is one of Madison’s top nurses. We at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison are beyond blessed to call her our own.”