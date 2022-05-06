Madison Media Partners honors Nancy Arnold of Patient Care Partners

Nancy Arnold graduated from the University of Rochester in New York, and received her original license in the state of Pennsylvania in 1981 and her Wisconsin license in 1983. She has experience in many fields of nursing, mostly in the specialties of home care (infusion therapy), hospice and patient advocacy. She currently works as a patient (nurse) advocate with Patient Care Partners and is on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Board of Visitors for the Initiative to End Alzheimer’s.

Here’s some of what Nancy’s nomination included:

“Nancy became a nurse in 1981 and has served in diverse roles for over 40 years, including hospital intermediate care, outpatient surgery, pediatric and adult primary care, oncology, infusion therapy, home care, research coordination, and HIV/AIDS case management. She retired as an inpatient nurse supervisor for HospiceCare Inc. (now Agrace) after five years of service, which she calls ‘the best job I ever had.’ She came out of retirement to become a nurse patient advocate for Patient Care Partners where she guides clients and their families through complex medical and social problems.

Nancy prides herself on explaining obscure medical terminology and providing optimal care and the best living situations for her clients while respecting their dignity and privacy. She has cast a long shadow over the Dane County health care landscape, leaving a trail of inspired colleagues and satisfied patients behind. She deserves to be honored as an outstanding nurse this Nurses Week 2022.”