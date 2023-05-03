Whether running half-marathons, taking sailing lessons or doing relief work in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico, Laurie Wallace embraced life with the spirit, curiosity and resilience of an adventurer.

“She wanted to live every day to its fullest, because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Wallace’s 27-year-old daughter, Savannah.

On Feb. 19, Laurie Wallace, a 36-year nursing veteran at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, died of a stroke. She left behind a powerful legacy of care, compassion and good humor.

An intensive care nurse who retired in 2018 as assistant ICU nurse manager, returned to help vaccinate veterans during the pandemic, was well known in the VA community for her calm, fun demeanor.

“She had a remarkable, positive personality that would lift the spirits of others with her smile,” said Cory Fink, ICU nurse manager. “She will always be remembered as an outstanding mentor and leader.”

Laurie Wallace, who grew up poor on a rural Mineral Point farm helping to care for her four brothers, also lived out adventures with her patients, endlessly curious about the veterans’ lives and experiences.

“She enjoyed hearing their life stories and getting to know the human side of the patient and what made them tick,” said Savannah Wallace said.

Every Christmas, the family of a veteran who passed away in the ICU years ago sent Laurie Wallace a poinsettia plant. “It was a recognition of the impact she had and how grateful everyone was to her,” her daughter said.

Laurie Wallace’s example lives on in Savannah Wallace, a nurse in the hospital’s community living center, which focuses on rehabilitation and hospice care veterans.

“I became a nurse because of my mom,” she said. “When I was 10 years old, mom took me to take your child to work day and I was in awe of here dedication and passion to the veterans. I’m really grateful to follow in her footsteps.”

Those footsteps took Laurie Wallace around the globe on international trips. Her crowning moment was hiking in Nepal to the base camp of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. At 17,500 feet, the air is thin and the hike grueling.

“Several people had to be evacuated on her trip, because they just couldn’t deal with it,” Savannah Wallace said. “She actually hiked a little ways past the base camp, to be able to say she did it.”

Savannah Wallace graduates from a nurse practitioner’s program in August.

“I feel like I can only strive to come close to having the impact she had on patients,” she said.