The stories of Khloe Imig’s patients, forged by war and military service, remind her constantly of why she decided to become a nurse.

“I just like to think about what I do, versus what some of my patients have been through,” said Imig, an intensive care unit nurse and nurse educator at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Patients’ stories are often included as part of their medical charts. One story stands out for Imig.

A World War II veteran, part of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, helped sneak his entire unit past a German checkpoint in the dark of night because he could speak German.

Sometime later, he was captured and confined in a German POW camp. Deprived of food, the soldier felt he would die of starvation one night, but a guard took some discarded soup bones and made a broth for him. The following day, the camp was liberated by Allied forces.

“It can be easy in nursing to just go on with your tasks. Nobody can really teach you to just be a person for a patient,” said Imig, a native of Lena, Wis., and a UW-Madison graduate. “If I can sit with a patient for just two minutes in the morning, the whole tone of my day changes. I realized that if I took the time to lotion their feet or sit with them or sometimes to pray with them, if that’s OK with them, we are both helped by those personal moments.”

In addition to patient care, Imig took on a nurse educator role two years ago. After the unit went through five educators in five years, she set about revamping and restructuring ICU nurse competencies for the 55-nurse staff.

Imig found a way to arrange trainings to cover the entire staff, across three shifts, holding three- to four-hour sessions for each shift quarterly. That meant 14-hour days for Imig, but she soon started to see the benefits.

“Initially, people were very skeptical, but now they look forward to them and see the value of them,” she said. “People bring their ideas to the table and build some camaraderie. A lot have become involved with different projects that were ideas at these competencies.”

Imig also received certification in Six Sigma management techniques and used that knowledge to reorganize and remove unneeded equipment in three storage rooms. That enabled staff more quickly access critical equipment in emergency situations and saved nurses time.

“Khloe is highly in tune with the needs of the unit and always seeks opportunities to elevate the practice of those around her,” said her supervisor, Cory Fink.