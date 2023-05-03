A big, tight-knit family provided Kewana Jamison a powerful springboard for her nursing career.

Jamison grew up in a family with four kids, but her father had 11 siblings and her grandmother is one of 15 kids. The family pulled together to support Jamison as she went through nursing school and that taught her lessons about life.

“It has framed how I talk to people and approach people,” she said. “We’re all human and we go through different problems. We come from all different walks of life. I come from a place of understanding and trying to help rather than judging.”

Jamison, nurse manager for the Agrace Adult Day Center, successfully opened the new West Beltline facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center is especially helpful for seniors with dementia or cognitive declines and allows their families to take a break from caregiving.

“You have the sandwich generation, taking care of their kids and taking care of their parents and we’re able to help those families,” Jamison said. “I try to have a caring spirit and be empathetic. I like to make people happy. That’s what motivates me.”

Jamison came to Agrace in 2021 after working with dementia patients in nursing-home and home-health settings, Jamison tackled a nursing management role.

“But I like to have fun,” she said. “I can get out from behind the desk and go socialize. Sitting down with people and talking with them, you can learn a lot and have them feel happy, too.”

During the pandemic, Jamison took a leading role in planning the center. She faced endless Zoom calls, building supply issues, contractors who were short of staff, construction delays, and the task of doing client assessments.

“People were scared,” said Jamison, whose leadership was key to the center becoming state certified. “They were worried about mask mandates, cleaning and social distancing. But we had a good 15 clients the day we opened.”

Jen DiPiazza, Agrace’s director of senior support programs, said that in addition to creating a high-quality program at the center Jamison takes an individualized approach to the people it serves.

“Kewana is a trailblazer,” DiPiazza said. “Kewana believes that each client deserves a fulfilling experience at the center. She partners with families to provide education when needed and create a plan to best meet each client’s needs.”

Jamison offered this advice to students thinking about nursing careers: “Be in it because you really want to help people. At the end of the day, when you make someone happy or they express gratitude, it makes it all worth it.”