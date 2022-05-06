Madison Media Partners honors Kellie McBeth of William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Kellie McBeth has been a registered nurse for 10 years and the ICU assistant nurse manager for the last four years. She assists in the hiring, training, and development of continued education programs at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. She is currently enrolled in an MSN program with emphasis in administration at Edgewood College in Madison.

Kellie is an active member of the Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) where she supports the Veterans Health Administration’s fourth mission and volunteered for a DEMPS deployment to Little Rock, Arkansas. She spent two weeks at the ICU at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital caring for patients during a COVID-19 surge. Kellie also is an active member of the facility’s interdisciplinary ethics committee; co-chair of the Magnet Committee where she was instrumental in the process for the facility's third designation as a Magnet Hospital; and a member of the Daisy Committee where she assisted in the rollout of the hospital-wide Daisy Award.

Kellie is an honoree of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program. Find the full list of winners here.

Here’s some of what Kellie’s nomination included:

“Kellie continues to be a frontline leader in the fight against COVID-19. She has created policies and procedures for the care of COVID-19 patients. She also collaborated with the Infection Control team, providers, and patient safety to acquire equipment needed to safely transfer COVID-19 patients.

Kellie’s most notable accomplishment throughout the pandemic was the creation of the Resiliency Education and Peer Support (REPS) Committee. The REPS group was created to train frontline staff to identify burnout and provide immediate assistance and resources to our colleagues. To create the REPS committee, Kellie attended the Missouri Health For You program’s Train the Trainer Conference titled ‘Caring for Our Own.’ The program was piloted in the ICU where it was quickly accepted with over two dozen staff members utilizing the service. The REPS program has now expanded throughout all inpatient units and many other outpatient units throughout the facility.

Kellie McBeth has a strong desire to care for both our veterans and staff in our facility and across the VA. Her desire to grow as a nurse, and nurse leader, are evident in her abilities to change and improve policies and practices across the facility. Her character, compassion, and contributions to the nursing profession have earned her a nomination for Nurses: Heart of Health Care.”